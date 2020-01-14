ST. JOSEPH — “One second of hatred caused a lifetime of pain,” a grieving mother told a Berrien County judge Monday.
Keisha Wilburn, the mother of Joseph “Jo Jo” Tyson, addressed the court in Judge Angela Pasula’s courtroom before Pasula sentenced Tyson’s killer, Tarone Washington, 24. Tyson was 26. Witnesses at trial pointed to Washington as the person who shot Tyson and his friend, Robert White. White survived. Witnesses said Washington and Tyson were believed to have had some type of disagreement prior to the shooting. All are from Benton Harbor.
Washington was sentenced to 31-75 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Tyson in the early morning of July 1, 2018, at an outdoor party on Edgecumb Avenue in Benton Harbor. Pasula also handed down a sentence of 18-50 years for assault with intent to murder White. A doctor testified at trial for Washington that White was critically injured within an inch of his life.
Washington will serve the two prison terms concurrently, but for each of two counts of felony firearms, he was handed a mandatory two-year sentence consecutive to and preceding his other terms. Further, he was ordered to pay restitution totaling $11,575, including $7,155 for Tyson’s funeral and $4,420 for lost wages for his mother, who said she missed 34 days of work due to her son’s death and ultimately lost her job.
“I hope I can forgive this man one day. I just hate that this happened. I hope one day God will touch this man and change him,” Wilburn told the court. “I want justice for my son. I hurt every day. There’s not a day I don’t think of my son.”
Tyson’s father, Joseph Boatner, also addressed the court.
“I just want justice for my son. My son got cheated out of his life. He was a good kid,” Boatner told the judge.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Mark Sanford asked that the court not forget Robert White when fashioning a sentence for Washington. Sanford said White was so critically injured he still has pain and had to quit a job that required him to stand for long periods.
Sanford added that Washington has been on probation twice and has displayed some inappropriate behavior in the Berrien County jail, including threatening a jail guard.
Washington had originally been charged with open murder, so the jury that heard his case last August was instructed on the elements of first-degree and second-degree murder. The panel believed Washington shot Tyson but was not convinced the shooting was pre-meditated, an element needed to convict on first-degree murder. Had Washington been convicted of first-degree murder, he would have faced a mandatory penalty of life in prison without parole.
Washington told the judge and Tyson’s family, “I’m very remorseful for what happened, but I’m not responsible for what happened.”
His lawyer, Donald Sappanos, said his client maintains his innocence and will appeal the convictions.
“He believes he’ll be successful on appeal,” Sappanos said.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa