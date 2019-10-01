BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners are considering following the example of other area municipalities and prohibiting recreational marijuana businesses in the city until the state comes up with permanent rules.
But they weren’t quite ready to do it during a special meeting Monday.
Instead, they tabled the proposal until they can get some questions answered in committee meetings.
Benton Harbor opted in for medical marijuana in 2017, with its first marijuana-related business, NoBo Michigan, breaking ground this summer.
At least four other communities in Berrien County have opted in for medical marijuana and opted out for recreational marijuana – Eau Claire, Hartford and the townships of Benton and Watervliet. Most say they have opted out until they receive more information from the state.
Richard Racht, the city’s attorney, said even if the city prohibits recreational marijuana now, commissioners can approve opting back in at any time.
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Marijuana Regulatory Agency released 64 pages of emergency rules for recreational marijuana on July 3, which will remain in effect until Jan. 3. But no one knows what will happen after they expire.
Voters in November 2018 approved legalizing recreational marijuana effective Dec. 6, 2018 – when it became legal to grow, consume and possess marijuana. But it’s still illegal to buy or sell it.
The law requires that the state begin accepting applications for marijuana establishments 12 months after the effective date of the act, which is Dec. 6 of this year.
LARA officials have been telling media that it will start accepting applications Nov. 1, with the first applications expected to be approved by Dec. 6.
Billboard lawsuit
In addition, city commissioners took no action after meeting in closed session with Racht to discuss the court case Adams Outdoor Advertising filed against the city in September 2018 at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.
According to court documents, a motion to compel hearing scheduled for Monday was postponed until 9 a.m. Oct. 28, with a jury trial set to start on March 31.
The company wants to erect a 35-foot-tall digital billboard along Main Street next to City Auto Repair on property owned by Wolf’s Marine.
On Sept. 16, commissioners approved a six-month moratorium on new billboards and other outdoor signs in the city. The city’s Planning Commission is in the process of updating the city’s master plan.
