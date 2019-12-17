BENTON HARBOR — In a 4-3 vote Monday, Benton Harbor school board trustees selected Andrae Townsel to be the district’s new superintendent.
President Joseph Taylor said after the meeting that district officials will start contract negotiations with Townsel and hope to have him on board by Jan. 1. Townsel is currently the assistant superintendent of support services with Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Mich.
“When you talk about experience and expertise, he’s got it,” Taylor said.
The other finalist was BHAS Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson, who was assistant superintendent before stepping into that role. This is the third time she has served as the interim superintendent.
Townsel said he looks forward to meeting and working with the district’s leadership team, including Robinson.
“She has a lot of institutional knowledge that we can capitalize on as a district,” he said. “I’m a great team player. Whatever I can do to support her. She’s been here and I respect that. ... It is my goal to work with her to ensure that the goals that she has come to pass in this district. It’s not about me. It’s the team collectively. And I believe I’m a great addition to the team in general.”
Townsel, a Detroit native, said he was trained as a turn-around specialist at the Howard University School of Education, and that he successfully turned around a high school in Southbridge Public Schools in Southbridge, Mass. He said he decided to return to Michigan after working for several years to help turn around schools in other states.
During his interview, Townsel said this next year will be crucial for the district.
“Benton Harbor ... has to change right now because I’m not sure that the state is going to allow another five to 10 years to go past without doing anything,” he said. “I think now is the time to build on the traditions that are there, but to continue to be innovative with the best practices that come down from the research across the country.”
Townsel said he has experience with the state because his current district has an elementary school that is in a partnership agreement with the state of Michigan.
“However, the state allows us to use that partnership agreement plan as part of our district turn-around plan,” he said.
Voting to hire Townsel were Taylor and Trustees Lue Buchana, Matthew Bradley and Darwin Watson. Voting to hire Robinson were Vice President Michelle Crowder, Secretary Patricia Rush and Treasurer Denise Whatley-Seats.
After the vote, the board’s consultant with Ray and Associates suggested they take another vote to approve the new superintendent unanimously, which they did.
