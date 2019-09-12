BH police investigate unrelated shootings

BENTON HARBOR — Police are looking into two shootings that took place in Benton Harbor on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The first incident occurred Wednesday night when Benton Harbor officers responded to a shooting at about 9:50 p.m. within the 900 block of Ogden Avenue.
The victim, a 29-year-old man of Benton Harbor, had already been driven to Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
After initially being treated at the St. Joseph hospital, he was transferred to Borgess Hospital in Dowagiac – where he remains in critical condition.
Four hours later, around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday morning, Benton Harbor officers responded to a second shooting in the 900 block of Lavette Avenue.
Authorities discovered a 44-year-old Benton Harbor man who had been wounded by gunfire.
He is being treated at the Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Both investigations are ongoing. Suspects have not been identified in either incident, and police have given no indication that the incidents are related. Police also did not include names of the victims.
Michigan State Police detectives with the major case unit is assisting the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.
Anyone with information in regards to either shooting is asked to call the tip line at 269-927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or via our BHDPS app that can be found in your cell phone app store.