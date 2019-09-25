BENTON HARBOR — Police are looking for a suspect they say allegedly shot a woman in Benton Harbor Monday night.
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers were called at about 10 p.m. to a house in the 700 block of Vineyard Street on a report of a shooting. There, they found a 41-year-old Benton Harbor woman wounded by gunfire. She was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, and was reported in stable condition Tuesday, police said. Police did not release the name of the shooting victim.
Police are seeking Uriah Beauford, 23. He is also wanted in connection with unrelated charges and may be in the Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids or the Kalamazoo area. Police said Beauford is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone spotting him should not approach him but should call police to report his location.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tipline at 927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP (7867) or use the BHDPS app that can be found in your cell phone app store.
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety detectives are being assisted by Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit detectives. The investigation is continuing.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa