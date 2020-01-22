BENTON HARBOR — For the third time in a little over a year, Benton Harbor residents are being urged to take measures to reduce their exposure to lead in their drinking water, Benton Harbor Water Superintendent Mike O’Malley said.
He said 39 homes took part in the latest round of testing for lead and copper, between July and December 2019. Some of the water samples exceeded the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead, prompting the city to send out a public advisory for drinking water late Tuesday afternoon. The 90th percentile for the samples was 32 ppb for lead, with 10 of the homes having lead levels ranging from 16 ppb to 72 ppb, meaning 29 homes were below the action level.
The city has been required to test for lead every six months since the first drinking water advisory was sent out in October 2018. O’Malley said a corrosion control system was installed in March at the Benton Harbor Water Treatment Plant that will coat the pipes to keep lead from leaching into the drinking water, but that hasn’t happened yet. He said it could take up to 18 months for the corrosion control system to coat the pipes enough.
“Until this corrosion stuff starts kicking in, we’ll have to keep doing this (testing),” he said.
He said state officials told him last week to start using a more aggressive corrosion control agent to speed up the coating process
Free water filters
The Berrien County Health Department continues to provide free water filters and replacement cartridges to Benton Harbor residents, according to the department’s website.
The filters and cartridges are available to be picked up between 4-6 p.m. at:
• the first Monday of each month at Harbor of Hope Church, 769 Pipestone St., or
• the third Thursday of each month at the Benton Harbor Library, 213 E. Wall St.
The water filters and replacement cartridges can also be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Berrien County Health Department, 2149 E Napier Ave., Benton Harbor.
Anyone with questions can call the hotline at 1-800-8155485. In addition, information is available on the health department’s website at www.bchdmi.org/1568/Lead-Drinking-Water.
Residents who don’t have a filter and haven’t used their water for six hours or more need to flush their pipes for at least five minutes, which can be done by taking a shower or washing dishes. After flushing, residents should run water from their faucet until it is cold before drinking or cooking with the water.
Residents are also urged to:
• use bottled water to prepare baby formula, and
• not boil the water as boiling will not reduce the amount of lead in water.