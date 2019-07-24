BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor school board trustees on Tuesday approved sending a 12-page proposal to the governor that they say will pay down the district’s debt and raise student achievement.
The plan calls for:
• The deal with the state be at least four years long,
• academic benchmarks each year,
• the district’s debt to be paid 50/50 by the state and the school district,
• school officials to ask voters next year for a millage to pay the district’s share, and
• school board trustees are to continue with training.
Trustees said the full plan will be available for viewing online later this week.
They said they intend to use the plan as a starting point during mediation with state officials over the next few weeks.
After the meeting, Acting Superintendent Patricia Robinson said she hopes that district and state officials have a plan in place by the time school starts on Sept. 3.
During the meeting, board President Stephen Mitchell said teachers, students and parents must all do their part to make the plan work.
“This is an ambitious plan,” he said. “... When the school year starts, you come to school to learn. All that other stuff, that’s not going to be tolerated anymore. Students that misbehave, they will be removed from this educational setting and will be placed in an alternative setting. We want to get back to being a school district where kids learn.”
He said that if the proposal moves forward, it is crucial that voters approve the millage next year to pay down the district’s portion of the debt.
“We can’t get out of this by ourselves,” he said. “We’ve tried and tried and tried. Hopefully, our taxpayers will say, ‘We’re going to make something happen.’”
Acting Superintendent Patricia Robinson said the state’s threat to shut down Benton Harbor High School in a year has hurt the district.
“Now we’ve got to bounce back from the hurt,” she said.
She said plans are in place to attract students back to the school district.
“In the end, this will be a viable district where people will want to come in,” she said. “There’s a bigger picture that we need to look at at the end of four years. This is going to be a district of greatness.”
Daniel Martin, the school board’s attorney, said the proposal has to be at least four years long because that’s the amount of time left on the cooperative agreement, which school officials signed in July 2018 with the state’s now defunct School Reform Officer.
He said the Michigan and federal constitutions do not allow elected officials to enact laws that impair the obligations of contracts. When state legislators passed a law in December that did away with the SRO position on June 30, he said that didn’t end the contract, like many had predicted.
“This is a matter of fundamental fairness,” he said. “We had a four-year agreement remaining with the Michigan Department of Education. We feel that it would not be fair and, perhaps, in violation of state and federal constitutions, for the legislature to impair that agreement with the district.”
The cooperative agreement calls for a CEO to be in charge of the district, with trustees taking on an advisory position in all matters except the borrowing of money and taxation. The new proposal calls for school board trustees to be in control the district.
On the financial side, the plan calls for the state and school district to share responsibility for paying down district debt, which has been said to be between $16 million and $18.4 million. The plan states this is because the state and school board trustees have had “mixed control over the district affairs” over the past few years.
“Because the threat of shutting down Benton Harbor High School has resulted in the adverse effect of parents seeking to enroll their school-aged children outside of the District, the proposed Agreement must provide that both the Board and the State are committed to keeping Benton Harbor High School open for a minimum of four years,” the proposal states.
The district has been in turmoil since May 24, when the Whitmer administration proposed suspending operations at the high school in 2020 so the district could focus on educating students in grades K-8 and on reducing the district’s large debt.
Since then, trustees have rejected not only that plan, but another one that would have closed the high school next year if certain academic and financial benchmarks weren’t met.
