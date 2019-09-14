BENTON HARBOR — A question of how school board policies should be interpreted will be discussed during a special Benton Harbor school board meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Benton Harbor High School.
Secretary Patricia Rush said she requested the special meeting to discuss board member ethics, the responsibilities of the superintendent, and how communication should be handled between trustees and staff.
"I am very concerned that the conduct of the board is outside the boundaries of our authority, and I think that we need to figure out how we can calm this down and focus on what it is we're supposed to do," she said during a special meeting Friday to approve a field trip.
One point of contention was who is in charge of determining how interior spaces should be used in district buildings – the superintendent or school board trustees.
Rush said she has spent hours going over the board's policies and could find nothing indicating that trustees had to approve changes made by the superintendent in how interior spaces are used inside buildings. She said the board policies talk about the trustees being in charge of buying, selling and building buildings.
She said she did find in the policies that the superintendent was in charge of determining how space was to be used inside buildings.
Vice President Joseph Taylor said the trustees have the power to determine how space is used inside a building under "Board Organization."
"Just like when the board decided to close MLK, that's a board action at the table," he said. "You have to remember that actions by law, Michigan compiled law, boards are required at the table. So the superintendent could not close down MLK without the approval of the board at the table. We can't even put up playground equipment without the approval of the board at the table."
Rush said that the closing of a school pertains to the entire building and falls under the board's responsibility.
Taylor said the problem is that the other trustees don't understand the policies.
"I think what has to happen is that you guys have not abided by policies because most of you don't know policies," he said.
Another point of contention was over who can change an employee's title and job responsibilities.
President Stephen Mitchell said someone was hired as a para-professional and later, the person's job title was changed.
"There was no dollar amount that was changed from what she was making before," he said. "It was just an improvement of the title and, maybe, responsibility. That's something we should have been made aware of."
Rush said trustees also need to have clarification about what is law and what is just a policy.
Taylor said the board's policies are the board's laws.
"We have to follow our law," he said.
Mitchell said he will ask the board's attorney to attend the meeting.
