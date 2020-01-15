BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor school board Secretary Patricia Rush announced Tuesday that she will resign from the school board effective March 1.
“I have decided that I am going to resign because I feel President (Joseph) Taylor has created a hostile work environment for me,” she said. “He has repeatedly attacked me, attacked other people on the district administration.”
She said Taylor’s negative comments last week about Berrien RESA undermined the district at a time when the board has some very difficult decisions coming up.
“There’s undoubtedly going to have to be a budget cut because we don’t have the number of students that we originally budgeted for,” she said. “That’s going to be very difficult and unpopular with the community. ... If we can’t work together and work with respect, I just don’t see how (this board is) going to go forward.”
She said Taylor attacked her again, on Monday, saying she was trespassing on school property when she attended finance meetings. Rush is chair of the school board’s finance committee.
“I will prepare a transition report for all of the finance work that we’re doing, as well as the discipline committee,” she said. “... It’s been my honor to work with the district, the principals, the teachers.”
After the meeting, Taylor said he sent Rush an email on Monday telling her to stop micromanaging the finance office. He said that just because she is the chair of the board’s finance committee doesn’t mean she is in charge of the finance office.
“Dr. Rush is breaking the law and (board) policy,” he said.
Taylor said he wishes her well, but it’s time for her to go.
“You can’t have someone at the table who thinks she’s smarter than everyone else because she’s a doctor,” he said.
Rush said she has devoted her life to social justice and racial equity, leading her to run for the school board position.
Rush was elected to the board in November 2018.
Battle Creek incident
Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson gave trustees an update on the incident in Battle Creek, where the cheerleading coach alleged that Battle Creek fans attacked the cheerleaders as they tried to get on the bus after the Jan. 7 boys basketball game.
Robinson said an investigation with Battle Creek police and school district officials found no evidence that the cheerleaders were physically attacked.
She gave trustees packets about the incident, which included statements from the coaches, students and other people who were there. She declined to share the information with the media, saying it included people’s names.
“What we concluded was yes, there was something that happened – there was a disturbance,” she said.
She said there is video, but none of it shows objects being thrown at cheerleaders.
In addition, she said the investigation showed that the Benton Harbor cheerleaders weren’t totally innocent.
“Kids will be kids,” she said. “Things happened on both ends. We are not completely clean in this, either.”
Benton Harbor Athletic Director Michael VanHoven said there was a plan for the cheerleaders and the boys basketball players to leave the Battle Creek field house in the back. But he said the bus for the cheerleaders picked them up in front of the field house, instead, which led to the confrontation with Battle Creek fans.
He said he thinks that happened because he gave the bus drivers the address for the high school instead of the field house.
Moving forward, Robinson said the district will make sure all of the coaches understand the plan of action to get the student athletes safely to and from facilities at other districts.
Trustee Darwin Watson said security people should travel with all of the district’s student athletes.
“We should never leave it to chance for others to take care of our own,” he said.
Several parents and cheerleaders attended the meeting, saying afterwards that school officials aren’t being supportive of the cheerleaders or their coach.
Of the seven cheerleaders present, all said they were hit by something thrown by Battle Creek fans. The parents said school officials should listen to the cheerleaders and not depend on video footage from Battle Creek school officials, who may be editing out the violent portions.
In addition, they are upset that the cheerleaders weren’t allowed to go to the boy’s basketball game in Grandville on Tuesday night.
Robinson said after the meeting that the bus was cancelled due to budget cuts.
After the meeting, Taylor said he wants to hear from the cheerleaders. He said they need to write down their experiences in Battle Creek and give them to the principal, who will make sure the statements get into the report on the incident.
