BENTON HARBOR — A 29-year-old Benton Harbor man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Benton Harbor.
Benton Harbor police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 4:38 p.m. in the 800 block of Superior Street. They found an injured Arsenio Jordan and administered care, but Jordan died at the scene, said Deputy Director Michael Clark of the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.
He said a 32-year-old Benton Harbor woman was also shot and taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, where she was listed in stable condition.
Meanwhile, Clark said St. Joseph police officers responded Wednesday to a report from Lakeland of a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man, later identified as a suspect in the shootings, was being held Wednesday on an unrelated matter, pending arraignment. Clark said his name won’t be released until arraignment.
Police did not include any possible motive for the shootings or describe what led to it.
Police are asking for the public’s help to find Eric Holbrook, 21, a suspect in the case who is considered armed and dangerous. His residence was not listed. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact authorities via the tipline at 927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or the Benton Harbor DPS Citizen Observer tip411, an app which is available for download for free on Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store.
The police are also seeking several “persons of interest” in the case: Ashanti Lee, 16; Felicia Lee, 42; and Dondrell Blackamore Jr., 20. Their residences were not listed.
During the investigation officers went from house to house talking to neighbors seeking information. Clark said some of the people contacted said they did want to get involved.
“However, there were also several people in the neighborhood who want their street safe and came forward and gave us some very good information so we have some very good information. We have some very good evidence that the detectives are following up on currently,” he said.
Clark said it’s never pleasant to work a shooting case.
“This is a terrible act,” he said. “As a department, as a city, we hurt for this family. ... We hope to get the right people in custody and get this matter resolved so the family can have closure and peace.”
During the investigation police created a two-block radius from the scene, which stretched to the intersection of Empire Avenue and Superior Street.
On the scene was Pastor R. Chester Gulley, president of the Southwest Michigan Ministerial Alliance, who weighed in on the incident. He says the violence in the city has to stop.
“You cannot legislate or police morality,” he said. “It has to be a heart change.”
Gulley said he wants people to know there are better ways to solve a disagreement.
“You can solve all your problems without taking a life,” he said. “... Take a breathe. Go fishing. Calm yourself down.”
Mayor Marcus Muhammad posted thoughts on Facebook, calling on residents to remain calm in the midst of the tragedy.
“In this time of tragedy and violence I ask that you keep the impacted families in your prayers,” Muhammad wrote. “Before we post, text or type, consider it being sent to God and that he is going to read as well as respond. Thank you. Praying for Peace.”
Besides St. Joseph police, assisting Benton Harbor police was the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Berrien County Homicide Task Force and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege