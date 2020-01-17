BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners will hear a report on the city’s 2018-19 fiscal year audit on Tuesday rather than Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at city hall. A copy of the audit is available on the city’s website.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing on a Chicago developer’s request to establish a Commercial Rehabilitation District for the former All-Phase Electric Supply building at the corner of Riverview Drive and Empire Avenue.
Matt Rogatz said he bought the property for $150,000 and plans to turn it into a banquet facility.
If approved, Rogatz is requesting that commissioners consider supporting his application for a Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate after a second public hearing on Feb. 3.
Commercial rehabilitation exemptions allow the taxable value to be frozen for the duration of the exemption, which can be one to 10 years.
Commissioners during Wednesday’s Personnel and Finance Committee meeting also called a special meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 to interview Interim City Manager Ellis Mitchell for the position of city manager.
At their Jan. 6 meeting, they approved interviewing the top two out of 10 candidates, which were Mitchell and Elke Doom. But Doom has been hired as city manager of Eastpointe and is no longer interested in the Benton Harbor position.
In addition, commissioners at the committee meeting asked Mitchell to start advertising for a new financial director for the city.
The previous financial director, Andrew Clark, resigned last February shortly after finding out that city income tax payments were being received directly through the city treasurer’s window. By law, the collection of income tax payments and other city collections are to be separate.
The problem appears to still exist.
The audit report that city commissioners will receive Tuesday states that during a walkthrough of the city income tax process, “we observed that the city, because there are only two employees in the department, did not have complete segregation of duties over these collections, which is a challenge with small departments.”
The report suggests that the duties be further separated by having one person collect the money, with a different person making the bank deposit.
The audit further listed two findings concerning the Community Development Block Grant money the city receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The audit found that some required reports were not filed and that the city does not have several written policies in place.
The corrective action plan calls for both problems to be fixed by June 30.
On the positive side, the audit found that the city’s general fund increased by $1.5 million from about $4.5 million in 2018 to almost $6 million in 2019. This is due to the collection of the city income tax money, which voters approved in November 2017.
