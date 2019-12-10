BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor school board trustees interviewed four candidates for the superintendent position Monday night, then immediately decided on the final two candidates.
Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson is one of the finalists, along with Andrae Townsel, who is the assistant superintendent of support services with Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Mich.
The board will interview the two finalists next Monday, starting at 6 p.m., at the Benton Harbor High School library, and it expects to make a selection next that same night.
“We will find a superintendent for Benton Harbor Area Schools Dec. 16,” President Joseph Taylor said during one of the interviews.
Robinson, a Benton Harbor native, started working in the district as a teacher in 1997, and has worked her way up to principal and assistant superintendent. It is at least the third time she has served as the interim superintendent. She is a 1992 graduate of Benton Harbor High School.
She thanked the trustees for giving her the chance to interview for the position.
“I’ve had experience three times over as interim,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned what to do and what not to do. I am committed to this district. I’m committed to the position. I’m committed to our students and to our families.”
Townsel said he was inspired by the way the trustees fought for the school district when the state was trying to force trustees to close the high school.
He said he’s a graduate of Howard University School of Education, which specifically focuses on urban education and school turn-around.
“This is what I do. This is what I’ve trained for. This is what I studied for,” he said. “I hope I’m able to show you what I’m able to do to support your district.”
During deliberations, several trustees spoke in favor of Robinson.
“Patricia Robinson has served admirably for the district in many different capacities, including during the past six months, where she’s been an extraordinary interim superintendent,” Secretary Patricia Rush said. “I feel she has all the qualifications and has really earned this position.”
Vice President Michelle Crowder said Robinson knows the community and all of the teachers love her.
“She is here for the long term,” she said. “She’s not going anywhere. We don’t have to worry next year her moving out or using this as a stepping stone for her job.”
Treasurer Denise Whatley-Seats said it’s important for the district to develop talent from within.
“Ms. Robinson has been here for years,” she said. “... If we just continue to develop and help people develop and find their strengths and help them with their weaknesses to make this a better situation. ... She had led the fight.”
Rush also spoke in favor of Townsel.
“I thought he was great,” she said. “I thought he was inspirational. He has a lot of experience.”
Crowder said Townsel has a lot of energy.
“He can excite people,” she said.
Also interviewed Monday were C. Michael Robinson Jr. and Larry Gray II.
Gray is principal of East English Village Preparatory Academy, with Detroit Public Schools.
C. Michael Robinson’s most recent position listed on his Linked-In page was as an educational consultant at Argosy University, a system of private universities that closed in March after federal funding was cut off.
