Big night, big party

SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven area residents and visitors will ring in a new decade with music, dancing and what is fast becoming the town’s signature New Year’s Eve event – the midnight beach ball drop.
The second annual New Year’s Eve in the Haven is scheduled this evening in the heart of the city’s downtown.
Event-goers can walk down Phoenix Street to enjoy live music, dancing, a laser light show, or shopping and eating at local restaurants and shops.
“We’ll be closing Phoenix Street from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m., New Year’s Day,” South Haven Visitors Bureau Executive Director Scott Reinert said.
Last year’s inaugural event attracted several thousand people. Reinert expects more this year. To get ready for a larger crowd, more beach balls will be dropped.
“Last year, we dropped 500 white beach balls with lights (inside of them) – but the lights were not very visible,” Reinert said. “This year we are dropping a total of 1,400 beach balls.”
The multi-colored balls will come in three sizes – from 12-20 inches – and to commemorate the conclusion of the city’s yearlong sesquicentennial celebration, each of the beach balls will be stamped with the city’s 150th anniversary logo.
Like last year, the beach balls will be contained inside large mesh nets that will be hung from light poles at the intersection of Center and Phoenix streets. Revelers who snag beach balls can take them home.
While people wait for midnight they can enjoy other events and activities.
Events get underway with a youth New Year’s Eve celebration from 6-8 p.m. at the South Haven Center for the Arts. Staff there are planning family-friendly activities including crafts, music, refreshments and an “early midnight” ball drop at 8 p.m. The cost is $15 per family and $10 for member families. To make reservations, call 637-1041 or email info.shca@gmail.com.
Meanwhile at Dyckman Park and the downtown pavilion, ice skating will be offered free of charge starting at 7 p.m., to the first 250 skaters (skate rental not included).
At 8 p.m. people can enjoy music, dancing and a laser light show along Phoenix Street.
“The light shows will be happening periodically throughout the evening from 8 p.m. until midnight,” Reinert said. The entertainment vendor is providing the music, videos on a 15-foot LED screen and the laser light shows. They will be set up at the corner of Phoenix and Center Streets in front of Chemical Bank.”
As an added twist to the 150th year anniversary celebration, event organizers have put together a photo scavenger contest. People who want to participate will be asked to identify 14 photographed landmarks. The entry form depicting the photos can be accessed online at https://www.southhaven.org/150-photo-scavenger-hunt.
Forms can be filled out and dropped off in front of Chemical Bank between 10 p.m.-11 p.m. tonight at the disc jockey stage. At 11:45 p.m. the contestant who correctly identifies the most landmarks will be chosen to receive a basket full of 150 prizes. The winner must be present to receive the basket.