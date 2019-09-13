Biggby Coffee coming to Benton Twp.

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A new business will get a whole latte love from patrons when it opens this fall at the Orchards Park Shopping Center.
Biggby Coffee is coming to the Benton Township shopping center in October and will be equipped with a drive-thru window on the side of the building.
Mike Nagelkirk, a commercial Realtor who is working to attract businesses to the center on behalf of the developer, said the building is expected to be finished by the end of September in time for an October opening.
The Biggby Coffee location will take over a 16,000-square-foot unit that is part of the recently expanded portion of the Orchards Park Shopping Center.
The center is home to the Secretary of State’s office across from Wings Etc., and is located at the intersection of Mall Drive and Fairplain Drive.
Nagelkirk said he is in talks with other business in connection to the other available units.
According to Nagelkirk, the franchise owner has three other Biggby locations.
The Orchards Park Shopping Center began its expansion in early 2017 by adding on a few store fronts to its existing buildings.
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski