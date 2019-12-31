Biggby Coffee coming to Stevensville Meijer

STEVENSVILLE — Something’s brewing near the Meijer in Stevensville.
Construction began last week for a new Biggby Coffee behind the Meijer gas station in Stevensville along Red Arrow Highway.
It is a smaller location, referred to as a “B Cubed concept,” which is pre-built and brought in to be attached to a foundation.
It will serve as a drive-thru location only, with no walk-in capability for customers.
The East Lansing-based coffee shop chain’s quick-service, B-cubed shops are designed to be placed in large parking lots, small undevelopable green space lots, or near malls in high-traffic areas.
Lincoln Township Building Inspector Jim Pheifer said the franchise owner of the Biggby Coffee is renting the property from Meijer in a similar fashion to what Subway and Great Clips does at several locations.
“They’re basically a tenant on the Meijer property,” Pheifer said. “If they decide to leave, they pack up their cube and they’re gone.”
Pheifer said the project has been a few months in the making. The construction was held up due to all the paperwork that needed to be signed with Meijer, Pheifer said.
Workers spent Monday installing some of the concrete piers. The cubed module is supposed to sit on the piers, Pheifer said.
“They’ve been trying to get this in for a couple months now, ever since they made their plans with Meijer,” Pheifer said. “They had to stop work last week due to Christmas.”
While no timeline has been set for the location’s opening, Pheifer said it only takes a few weeks for the site to be prepped for a B Cubed module.
Supervisor Dick Stauffer said it’s been on his radar for two months.
“Everybody is always looking for a place to get coffee,” he said. “That is certainly a busy spot. Meijer draws a lot of people. I think they’ll do fine.”
A Biggby Coffee previously opened this fall at the Orchards Park Shopping Center in Benton Township.
Launched in 1995, Biggby Coffee now has more than 270 cafes in nine states including Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Florida and Texas.
