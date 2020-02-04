SOUTH HAVEN — When the Blue Star Mothers of Southwest Michigan decided to enter Ice Breaker festival’s chili cookoff this past weekend, they had no idea their recipe would end up winning first place in the service club category. But the club earned more than a trophy. It received much-needed exposure.

“Many people don’t even know about our organization,” said Becky Bacchus, Blue Star Mothers’ vice president. “We want to get the word out about who we are and what we do.”