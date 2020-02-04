Volunteers are shown this past November assembling care packages for U.S. military troops serving overseas. The packaging event was part of “Operation: Holiday Cheer,” organized by the Blue Star Mothers Southwest Michigan chapter. It’s just one of the projects Blue Star Mothers get involved in to assist U.S. military personnel and their families.
As part of the 78th anniversary of the Blue Star Mothers of America, on Saturday the Southwest Michigan chapter sold homemade, star-shaped sugar cookies as a fundraiser during the South Haven Ice Breaker Festival’s chili cookoff.
Volunteers are shown this past November assembling care packages for U.S. military troops serving overseas. The packaging event was part of “Operation: Holiday Cheer,” organized by the Blue Star Mothers Southwest Michigan chapter. It’s just one of the projects Blue Star Mothers get involved in to assist U.S. military personnel and their families.
Photo provided
As part of the 78th anniversary of the Blue Star Mothers of America, on Saturday the Southwest Michigan chapter sold homemade, star-shaped sugar cookies as a fundraiser during the South Haven Ice Breaker Festival’s chili cookoff.
SOUTH HAVEN — When the Blue Star Mothers of Southwest Michigan decided to enter Ice Breaker festival’s chili cookoff this past weekend, they had no idea their recipe would end up winning first place in the service club category. But the club earned more than a trophy. It received much-needed exposure.
“Many people don’t even know about our organization,” said Becky Bacchus, Blue Star Mothers’ vice president. “We want to get the word out about who we are and what we do.”