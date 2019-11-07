BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor school leaders will soon have another tool to use to help students succeed in reading and writing.
School board trustees approved at their work session Tuesday the High-Impact Leadership Project, which works with school leaders to make literacy for students a top priority.
“There’s already a cohort that has been through this and they’re seeing results around the district with this,” said Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson.
The program will begin Jan. 1 and run through 2023. Robinson said its being funded through a grant from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
Also on Tuesday, trustees approved making Michelle Crowder the board’s vice president.
The position was vacated when the former board Vice President Joseph Taylor became president after the death of Stephen Mitchell.
In addition, trustees approved the new athletic handbook and special education handbook.
At their regular meeting Nov. 12, trustees are expected to consider a Paraprofessional Collective Bargaining Agreement, in addition to hearing a presentation on the district’s annual audit.
That meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Benton Harbor High School library.
