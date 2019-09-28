ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mac Elliott said he is asking a special counsel to “follow the arrow wherever it leads” in an investigation of a possible conflict of interest involving Commissioner Teri Freehling.
On Thursday, commissioners approved hiring retired judge and attorney John Dewane as special counsel to look into allegations that Freehling failed to reveal a conflict of interest over contracts from the drain office that earned her husband a significant amount of money.
The decision came after the county prosecutor’s office declined to press misdemeanor charges against Freehling for allegedly failing to disclose the conflict of interest, determining that she didn’t know about all the business dealings of her husband, Patrick, who died in May in an accident on their Baroda Township farm.
Following the appointment, Elliott, along with Commissioners Bill Chickering, Jim Curran and Bob Harrison, met with Dewane to discuss the scope of his services, according to a news release.
“Although we appreciate that the criminal investigation has been concluded by the prosecutor’s office, our work is just beginning,” the release said. “We anticipate that special counsel Dewane will undertake a complete review of everything that has transpired involving the allegations of conflict of interest and the alleged failure to fully disclose the same. The investigative file has already been provided by Prosecutor (Michael) Sepic, and Judge Dewane is presently going through it. This process will also likely involve contact with various county officials. We should expect to be asked for a broad delegation of the necessary power and authority to conduct a thorough investigation, which will include the full cooperation of our all of our board members and our employees.”
Dewane was asked “to advise us on any findings which may warrant the imposition of administrative sanctions,” the release said.
The board also expects comments on its bylaws concerning conflicts of interest and disclosure responsibilities of commissioners, including suggested amendments.
Curran, when contacted by The Herald-Palladium, said he wants the special counsel to throw out a broad net.
“I personally think we need to know the involvement or non-involvement of the county administrator, corporate counsel, board chair, drain commissioner, or any commissioner on the board of commissioners,” Curran said by email. “I think it’s important to know if there were any laws or policies violated by any of these people. That may be the state police in me talking but I would like to know what role each person played. We may know the answer to some of these questions due to Dewane having a pretty broad scope for his investigative review.”
A report is expected in three weeks. Dewane will be paid $215 an hour, which the release said was the lowest rate available for government clients.
Curran is looking for an overall positive outcome. “We may come out of this with a small black eye, but I believe the county board will make proper, informed decisions with the information provided and we will come out of this stronger than before.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting, County Administrator Bill Wolf, speaking as a private citizen, called on the board to ask the Michigan attorney general to look into “alleged serial corruption among elected officials.”
Elliott later said that such a request “would not happen on my watch.”
The issue centers around contracts awarded to Doug Hartzler, of Bridgman, for drain work. Hartzler was paid around $400,000 over two years, and rented heavy equipment from Patrick Freehling, who the prosecutor found collected a “significant amount” of that sum.
Hartzler has filed a civil suit against Teri Freehling, the estate of her husband, and Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin, claiming fraud and other charges.
