BARODA — The Baroda Township Board on Monday approved buying some new hall vents for the Fire Station next door, which officials said should help the problem of birds infesting the attic to nest.
The birds have been making a mess in the old township hall part of the building, but the problem has not affected the fire department itself. However, the bird nests are a fire hazard, and board members last month said the problem had to be fixed quickly.
The board voted to give the vent project to Brunke-Geiger Heating and Cooling in Baroda, which bid $435. Five Star Heating & Air Conditioning in Stevensville bid $364.
“This will fix part of the problem,” Treasurer Brenda Troxell said. However, there is a gap in the building’s siding where electrical cables go in, and that gap gives birds “a straight shot to the attic” where they like to nest, she added.
Township public works employees should be able to fix that, board members said.
Also Monday, the board adopted a “Post Audit Policy” which gives the board authority to pay for contracted services – such as utility bills and rubbish removal – if they come due before the board’s monthly meeting.
Clerk Christina Price said the bills will still be reported at the board meeting and must still be approved by the board.
A couple of township employees at the meeting said they hadn’t gotten paid on time, and Price said the township couldn’t issue the pay checks until the new policy had been approved. She apologized for not making certain everyone was notified.
In other matters, Price reported that the township received an anonymous letter complaining that some unauthorized “airbnbs,” people renting bedrooms in their houses, are operating in the township.
Supervisor Jim Brow didn’t like the anonymity. “I hardly ever respond to a request from someone who won’t give his name,” he said.
However, the complaint has been referred to township inspector Jim Pheifer, who will issue cease and desist orders if the complaint is correct, Price said. The establishments are considered bed and breakfast businesses, which require a special land use permit, she added.
The board agreed to appoint committees to look at updating the township’s ordinances and policies and procedures book. Troxell said the committees will include members of the public, and that anyone interested should contact her or Price.
Price said she is expecting a baby with a due date of Aug. 17. She said former clerk Wendie Shafer will fill in for her.
Brow said the township’s Board of Review will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Township Hall.