ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County commissioners are divided on who should pick up the tab for recommended parks maintenance and improvements, following a recommendation that the tax millage be increased to cover some of the costs.
Only a couple of the county’s seven parks charge an admission fee for residents and out-of-town visitors, pointed out Commissioner Ezra Scott Thursday. That means the rest of the revenue “falls back on the county taxpayers,” many of whom don’t visit the parks, he said.
Commissioners were debating a recommendation approved by the parks commission on Wednesday to raise the parks tax millage from its current 0.1 mills, to 0.2 mills, for the next four years. This would generate an additional $800,000 a year for work that Parks Director Brian Bailey said is greatly needed at several locations.
A mill costs a property owner $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value. The 0.2 mills for the parks would cost the owner of a home with a $100,000 taxable value $20 a year. The board has authority to raise the tax without a vote of residents, up to .25 mills.
Bailey presented a laundry list of projects for the next five years, including a new concession stand and playground equipment for Silver Beach, replacing the deteriorating River Shelter at Madeline Bertrand Park, adding vault toilets at Paw Paw River and Galien River parks, and other enhancements.
Scott said he didn’t want to see any additional millage, especially since some residents are on fixed incomes. Commissioner Jon Hinkelman agreed, and asked if parks fees couldn’t be raised, instead of levying a tax increase.
Administrator Bill Wolf responded that they will never be able to raise the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed only through parks fees. “If you could, governments wouldn’t be in the parks business, the private sector would be in it.”
Bailey added that if you raise fees too much, you lose visitors and revenue. Grant providers do not allow fees for out-of-county visitors to be more than twice what is charged to residents. The entrance fee for vehicles at Silver Beach is $6 for county residents and $12 for others.
Dick Schinkel, chairman of the parks commission, said Madeline Bertrand has the only disc golf course in the area that charges to play.
Board Chairman Mac Elliott disagreed with the argument that people who don’t use the parks shouldn’t pay the millage. He noted that the county charges a tax millage for the senior centers and the 911 system, and most people will never use those services.
Commissioner Michael Majerek said that, as a Niles businessman, he saw the value of having a great parks system to show visiting customers and potential employees.
Growing pains
The parks are almost a victim of their own success, Bailey explained.
“We’ve outgrown what we have,” he said.
When he started with the county parks department, Silver Beach had shorter hours, with five rangers, a handful of lifeguards and no deputies providing security. Now they have 30 rangers, 12 lifeguards and two deputies patrolling. They are open from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and attendance has tripled.
The concession stand now in operation was built in 1996, he said. He envisions a new two-story building with space for food service, beach item rentals such as chairs and umbrellas, event rentals and room for first aid, lifeguards and deputies.
“It wouldn’t be a concession stand, it would be a concession complex,” Bailey said.
The estimated price tag is around $450,000.
Bailey said that a larger complex with indoor seating could generate more income during the fall and winter months.
During the finance committee meeting, Scott asked whether Bailey had considered bringing in food trucks instead of building a new concession stand, something he said is popular in many places.
Bailey said that had been discussed with the current vendor at the stand, Ann Reitz, who is open to the idea, and they might want to do a pilot project next summer with an ice cream truck.
But that wouldn’t eliminate the need for a new building for storage, electricity and other needs, he said.
The concession stand now generates around $240,000 in revenue a year, and the county receives 13 percent, or about $30,000. The vendor is responsible for maintenance of the building. Their lease extends through 2020.
The playground equipment at Silver Beach also is nearing the end of its life cycle, Bailey said.
Another urgent need is replacing the River Shelter at Madeline Bertrand, which Bailey said is “rotting.” That has an estimated cost of $250,000. Bailey said the only options are to get more money from the county’s general fund, raise the tax millage, or tear down the shelter.
In all, the parks department’s maintenance plan projects spending $719,000 in 2020, $1 million in 2021, $425,000 in 2022, $887,000 in 2023 and $1 million in 2024. The parks department has applied for grants for some projects, including the Madeline Bertrand shelter.
Commissioner Bill Chickering said he had heard from constituents who weren’t too keen on a tax hike, either.
“You don’t have half the money you need to do the projects for 2020,” Chickering said.
He asked who would be prioritizing all of the projects on the drawing board.
“I don’t want it to be us,” he said of the commissioners.
Wolf called some of the suggestions “capture the imagination projects,” such as an outdoor adventure center at Love Creek Park, while others were for maintenance.
Commissioner Bob Harrison suggested that Bailey return with a business plan with revenue projections from increased fees and taxes.
Commissioners will need to make a decision on the millage by mid-October to generate additional income this year, Elliott said.
Wolf emphasized that he and Bailey were not advocating for the tax increase, and that recommendation came from the parks commission.
The information from Bailey was provided in response to a request from commissioners, he said.
Ultimately, officials will have to decide where they want to put their resources, Wolf said. “You can go fast, you can go good, or you can go cheap. Sometimes you get to do two of those.”
