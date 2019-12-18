COVERT — One month after firing its superintendent, the Covert school board has hired a new one.
Board members voted unanimously on Monday to hire Yolanda Brunt, pending contract negotiations. School board members made no comment in making their decision to hire Brunt.
A 1987 graduate of Covert High School, Brunt had been serving as Covert’s interim superintendent since September, when former superintendent Bobbi Morehead was placed on administrative leave.
Morehead was placed on administrative leave Sept. 6 after school board members learned that a teacher she had highly recommended for hire had been terminated from his previous school district.
Contract negotiations for Brunt are expected to take place at a later date. However, the school board plans to make Brunt’s salary as superintendent retroactive to Sept. 16, when she first began serving as interim superintendent.
A graduate of the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology/zoology, Brunt went on to receive her master’s degree in curriculum instruction from Andrews University and a master’s degree in education leadership from Western Michigan University.
She first began working for Covert Public Schools as a para-pro in 1996. She then took part in the district’s Home Growth Program, which was created to attract and retain teachers. The program paid fund toward teachers’ certification requirements. In return the teachers agreed to work for Covert Schools for at least three years.
“I saw this is an opportunity not only be to certified but to also give back to my district,” Brunt said.
She continued to teach at the high school until 2014, when she was named pre-kindergarten-12th grade principal, a job she held before being named interim superintendent in September.