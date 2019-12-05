STEVENSVILLE — Watermark Brewing Co. is poised to tap into the wedding market this summer.
Watermark is in the process of renovating an 11,000-square-foot warehouse that is next to the Stevensville brewery. The venue, which is being called Watermark Solarium, is now booking events and is expected to open in the spring of 2020.
“Since we opened in 2016, we have constantly been approached by a number of patrons to close down on a Saturday so that someone could have a wedding reception or charity event in our taproom,” said Chris Mason, co-founder of Watermark. “So, that is why we have decided to expand our operation with the addition of the Solarium.”
The Solarium will be able to host up to 250 guests for a single event.
The venue will include a commissary kitchen to be used by food caterers, offer fully functional climate control capabilities, provide transportation for guests and serve Watermark’s variety of beverage options.
Mason said the Solarium will feature an array of live plants, natural light and wooden barrels that will be used for aging spirits and beer.
What was formerly a beer distribution warehouse at 2688 Kimmel St. will now house Watermark’s nano-distilling operation and barrel-aging program.
In addition to hosting weddings, the venue will offer space for charity events, corporate events, private mug club parties and food-pairing dinners.
“Southwest Michigan has become a destination for wedding venues and breweries, so we had the idea to crossover the two,” Mason said. “… We identified that some of the outdoor venues or barns lack climate control, standard bathroom accommodations and are located relatively far away from lodging. When we designed the Solarium, we made sure to create a space where all guests will feel as comfortable as possible and take all the stress off the event hosts.”
The Stevensville brewery also announced several hirings and promotions as a result of the expansion.
Watermark hired Nicole Crawford, who has experience as an independent photographer. In her new role as event coordinator, Crawford will help with the planning and details leading up to the day of a client’s event.
Ali Brodhacker was promoted as the beverage coordinator to help clients choose what drinks best suit their event at the Solarium.
Co-founder Justin Schaul has taken on the role as general contractor for the project and building out the space with a small team. Co-founder David Cockell will continue to oversee all brewing operations and developing the distilling program. Co-founder Chris Mason will continue to handle all business operations.
To learn more about the venue, visit www.watermarksolarium.com.
