Bridge repairs, closures start Thursday

ST. JOSEPH — Those traveling in and out of the Twin Cities in the coming months may have to take alternative routes.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to close the bridges, one at a time, over the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph and Benton Harbor for repairs.
MDOT Spokesman Nick Schirripa said Friday that the $5.7 million project will start this Thursday with the closure of the Bicentennial Bridge in Benton Harbor (I-94 Business Route/West Main Street).
It’s expected to be closed for about 15 days.
MDOT will then close the Blossomland Bridge in St. Joseph (M-63/Main Street) for repairs.
The repairs to both bridges include joint replacement, patching, overlay, steel repairs and painting, as well as mechanical, hydraulic and electrical rehabilitation.
MDOT reports that these projects will extend the life and operations of these bridges, ensuring the safe operations for vehicular, pedestrian and marine traffic.
While one bridge is closed the other will be used as part of the posted detour. The detour from St. Joseph to Benton Harbor for the first bridge is Main Street to Klock Road to North Shore Drive to 5th Street to Main Street.
For more information and a map of the closures, visit mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map.
