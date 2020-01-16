Bridging the gap: MDOT ponders change to U.S. 31 extension project

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Dozens of residents crammed into Benton Township Hall on Wednesday seeking answers regarding the plan to connect I-94 and U.S. 31.
Michigan Department of Transportation representatives held a public forum to go over new plans for the project, which is slated to get underway this year after decades of delays.
The work would involve building several new bridges, but the main topic of discussion at the forum is whether MDOT could avoid building a bridge for Empire Avenue to go over the soon-to-be extended section of U.S. 31.
Instead, MDOT is now planning a cul-de-sac for Empire Avenue on both sides of the highway.
Sarah Fedders, a project manager and engineer for MDOT, said the state was approached by the Berrien County Road Department to resurface some of the roads instead of taking Empire Avenue across U.S. 31.
In order to accommodate the change in traffic patterns, MDOT would instead resurface Britain Avenue from Benton Center Road to Hillandale Road, Hillandale Road from Britain Avenue to Empire Avenue, and Benton Center Road from Empire Avenue to Britain Avenue. Benton Center Road would be widened to build up the shoulder to current state standards.
It would cost taxpayers about $5 million to keep the bridge in the project. Eliminating the bridge and installing the two cul-de-sacs would cost about $96,000.
“We’re trying to get 75 to 100 years out of a bridge, so to maintain one for all those years is about $50,000 per year,” Fedders said.
The plan to resurface Britain Avenue, Hillandale Road and Benton Center Road would allow the state to avoid creating a detour that goes around construction – which would be temporary.
“They were looking at building a temporary road to go around everything. Mind you, a temporary road costs money and it’s going to get torn out,” Fedders said. “So the county came to us and proposed a potential detour that would allow us to resurface roads that are already in use.”
The multi-year project, which would complete the U.S. 31 extension to I-94 and reconstruct the I-94 interchange at Exit 33, already includes the construction of several new bridges.
Fedders said each bridge, including the one slated along Benton Center Road, would go over U.S. 31 and be built in sequence – not simultaneously.
Fedders said MDOT hopes to begin removing trees this winter, with the majority of work to begin this fall. The hope is that the new section will be open to traffic by the fall of 2022.
“When it gets closer to construction, we’ll send out releases to give people an idea of what they can expect,” she said. “This is where you guys live and work and we want to keep you informed of what’s going on.”
Fedders said the state has bought the majority of the land that’s needed for the extension. However, MDOT’s real estate agents were on hand Wednesday to talk to property owners.
Attendees filled out comment cards for the state to look over and consider.
Residents not able to attend are asked to email comments to: FeddersS@michigan.gov. Residents can send their recommendations to Fedders through Jan. 29.
In late 2018, MDOT was awarded $20 million in discretionary grant funding to complete the U.S. 31 relocation project from Napier Avenue to I-94 in Berrien County.
The project is expected to create a free flow of highway traffic movement through the completion of the last two miles of the limited access U.S. 31 freeway, from Napier Avenue to I-94.
Work for the project began as far back as 1967, when MDOT prepared several location studies to connect the two freeway corridors.
The last section of work was completed in 2003, when MDOT finished a 9.5-mile section from Berrien Springs to Napier Avenue in Benton Township.
