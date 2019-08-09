BRIDGMAN — A man who was shot while allegedly breaking into a house in Bridgman last month in what police called a “domestic altercation” has been charged with home invasion.
Bridgman Police Chief Daniel Unruh said Christopher David Betts, 33, of Bridgman, is charged with first-degree home invasion and was arraigned Thursday by Berrien County Trial Court Judge Gordon Hosbein. Betts was released after posting $2,000 on a $20,000 / 10 percent bond.
Unruh said the homeowner who shot Betts will not be charged. Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic has been reviewing the unusual case since it happened July 30.
Police said they were called around midnight that day to a house in the 9700 block of Evergreen Drive on a report of a home invasion and shooting. Upon arrival, police found Betts, who they say was reportedly shot by the homeowner after punching the homeowner in the head. Police said the gun went off during a struggle and the intruder, Betts, was shot in the leg. Betts’ wife was inside the house and was not injured, police said.
Unruh said the homeowner, a 34-year-old acquaintance of Betts’, had minor bruises from the altercation but declined medical attention.