ST. JOSEPH — Nichole Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department, is one of 21 Michiganders selected to the state’s first Michigan Advisory Council for Environmental Justice, under the direction of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced.
“Since taking office, I’ve been deliberate and focused on protecting our Great Lakes, cleaning up our drinking water, and combating the real-life impacts of climate change,” said Whitmer in a news release. “To address ongoing environmental justice issues, it was absolutely critical that those impacted daily have a seat at the table. We must ensure that the implementation and enforcement of environmental protections, regulations, and policies in Michigan will be fair and meaningful to all Michiganders, regardless of geography, race, color, origin, or income. Actions like these will help to further rebuild trust in our state government.”