ST. JOSEPH — Two brothers have been bound over for trial on murder charges following a two-day probable cause hearing in Berrien County Trial Court last week.
Eric Holbrook, 21, and Dennis Holbrook, 23, were bound over by Judge Gordon Hosbein, who heard testimony last Thursday and Friday. The brothers are accused of killing Arsenio Jordan, 29, of Benton Harbor outside a house on Superior Street in Benton Harbor on July 31.
Witnesses testified that the shooting happened when an argument between some women over $50 escalated into a gunfight. Dennis Holbrook was shot in the leg during the incident and was arrested after he was treated at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Eric Holbrook was later arrested.
Jordan’s girlfriend, Epiphany Bates, told the court she was on the porch at the house on Superior Street with Jordan and some of his relatives when the Holbrook brothers walked by on the other side of the street. She said they came back a short time later with some females, and the women confronted someone in Jordan’s group about money owed to Felicia Lee. She is the mother of the Holbrook brothers and also is charged in the case but has not yet had her preliminary hearing.
According to Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Trevor Maveal, Dennis and Eric Holbrook both were bound over for trial on charges of open murder, felony murder, assault with intent to murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearms, which is commission of a felony while armed with a firearm. They face life in prison if convicted as charged.
