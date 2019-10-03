BUCHANAN — Berrien County residents can recycle household chemicals, home medical waste, electronics, and get their personal documents shredded from 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 12, at the Southeast Berrien County Landfill Recycling Center, 3200 Chamberlain Road.
The event is open to Berrien County residents only. Business waste is prohibited.
The household chemicals and liquids will be recycled and disposed of properly to prevent poisoning and protect environmental health. Accepted items include home, garden, garage and workshop liquids and chemicals, as well as batteries of all sizes, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury items and home medical waste such as pills, liquids, aerosols and sharps.
Donations are accepted to help off-set the collection and processing costs.
Items that are not accepted are latex paint (can be dried out and placed in regular curbside trash with the lid off the paint can), gas grill propane tanks and ammunition.
Visit www.berriencounty.org, then click “recycling services” to learn how to recycle and properly dispose of these materials, or call the Berrien County Parks Department, 983-7111 Ext. 8234.
Green Earth Electronics Recycling will be on-site to collect household electronic waste, including computers, televisions, printers, large and small appliances, dehumidifiers, and anything else with a cord or that is battery operated. Fees apply on computer monitors ($10 each) and televisions ($20 each). Cash or check is accepted. All other electronics are accepted at no cost. Call Green Earth Electronics Recycling for more information, at 326-1232.
County residents can also bring personal documents for on-site shredding. Participants must remove any three-ring binders, large binder clips, and heavy plastics and metals before bringing documents. The Southeast Berrien County Landfill Authority is sponsoring the on-site shredding truck, providing this service free to residents.
This event is the final Berrien County community recycling event of 2019. A complete list of accepted items is posted at www.berriencounty.org (click “recycling services”), or call Jill Adams in the County Parks Department, 983-7111, ext. 8234, with questions.