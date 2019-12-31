SOUTH HAVEN — Plenty of stories have been written over the past 20 years chronicling the decline of service club membership. But two such clubs in South Haven are bucking the trend, at least for now.
Both the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs reported significant gains in membership this past year. The Rotarians picked up 15 new members, while the Kiwanians added seven.
At a time when service clubs nationwide are struggling to maintain and gain new people, both the local Rotary and Kiwanis presidents indicated their clubs have stepped up their efforts to attract new members.
“We are growing because we have a clear vision and focus on membership,” Rotary President Mark Odland said. “That focus involves a balance between creating an environment where our long-term members find meaning and purpose in their involvement, and one that has relevance to prospective new members.”
The Kiwanis Club used a tried-and-true method of increasing its base by urging its members to invite friends, co-workers and people they are acquainted with through church and social settings to a meeting or two, hoping they will then join.
“It has just been a grassroots movement by our current members to recruit,” said Kiwanis President Jeremy Burleson.
Both clubs are structured in a very similar manner. They meet once a week for a meal and a program, featuring speakers who discuss topics of local interest. The clubs donate funds to community groups, provide scholarships to students, and volunteer to help at various functions, such as the annual Fourth of July Parade, free community suppers, Blessings in a Backpack and the Michigan Department of Transportation’s highway cleanup.
Service clubs like the Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis and Shriners are part of the glue that holds communities together, particularly small ones like South Haven.
They raise money for and pitch in to help with worthy causes.
“Every dime we raise goes back to the community to help fund projects that otherwise may not be possible,” Odland said. The same is true for the Kiwanis Club.
Even though the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs in South Haven have maintained their membership figures over the years, similar clubs throughout the United States are dealing with declining enrollment.
Nationwide, Rotary averages 44,000 new members per year but loses an average of 51,000, according to Michael Brand, a member of Rotary District 550 in Oregon who wrote the article, “Why our service organizations are dying and six ways to fix them.”
He pointed out that service club meeting attendance declined by 58 percent between 1975 and 2000.
Church membership is also in decline.
In 2018, a Gallup poll indicated that the percentage of Americans who said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque had reached an all-time low average of 50 percent. Other societal changes have been occurring over the past several decades. Robert Putnam in his 2000 book, “Bowling alone: The collapse and revival of American community,” pointed out that 43 percent of Americans sit down for family dinners, and 35 percent fewer of American have friends who drop in to see them at their homes.
So are service clubs and other societal institutions that helped shape America on their way out?
Not necessarily. Brand believes younger adults want to make a positive difference in their communities, but often don’t have time to go to weekly meetings or shell out money for fundraisers. They don’t like formal gatherings, such as meetings and dinners. If they do join a club, they want to make an impact right away.
Local Kiwanis and South Haven club leaders say that making new members feel welcome, and ensuring that the clubs play an integral role in the community are keys to the vitality of their organizations.
“Our success is built upon both retention of members and growth of new members,” Odland said. “You can feel the energy in our meetings, service projects, fundraisers and social events.”