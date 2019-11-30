STEVENSVILLE — Fifty-three children between the ages of 6 and 12 competed last Sunday for the titles of Blossomtime bud prince and princess, along with Miss Jr. Teen Blossomtime.
Honora Baum, 7, was named bud princess. She is a student at Brown School Elementary school in St. Joseph. Her parents are Katherine and Brandon Baum. Honora said she enjoys vacationing with her family to New Orleans, cheerleading, arts and crafts and skateboarding.
First runner-up was Kaelyn Jacobs, 8, of Coloma. Second runner-up was Kenley Weston, 9, of Niles.
This year’s bud prince is Zachary Iwaniuk, 7, of Niles. Zachary is a student at Eastside Connections. His parents are Jennifer and Rory Iwaniuk. Zachary said he enjoyes going camping, wrestling and hunting.
The first runner-up was Cameron Johns, 6, of St. Joseph. Second runner-up is Isaac Hudson, 6, of St. Joseph.
This year’s Miss Jr. Teen Blossomtime is Lillian Smith, 12, of Stevensville. She is a Lakeshore Middle School student. Her parents are Kimberly and Christopher Smith. Lillian said she enjoys cheerleading, cross country, basketball, band and tumbling.
The first runner-up is Grace Callahan, 10, of St. Joseph. Second runner-up is Allie Ramirez, 12, of Stevensville.
The pageant was held at the Lakeshore High School Auditorium, with the theme “Be Happy.” The contestants performed a dance choreographed by Cammie Hernandez of Connie Cassidy School of Dance to the song “Happy” from the Pharrell Williams. Lindsay LeValley served as MC for the event.
The Blossomtime Festival bud prince and princess, along with the Jr. Teen teen event, are time-honored traditions that began in the 1930s. The young titleholders will take an active role in the Blossomtime Festival by serving as grand marshals of the Youth Parade and Shoe Box Parade, riding on the Bud Prince & Princess/Jr. Teen Float in the Blossomtime Grand Floral Parade on May 2, and will participate in many other Blossomtime events, including the Coronation Ball, the Blessing of the Blossoms, attending many community pageants, and being introduced on stage at the Miss Blossomtime Pageant next March 16.