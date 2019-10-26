Green Gala planned at Heritage Museum
ST. JOSEPH — Michigan’s Great Southwest Sustainable Business Forum will celebrate its work and local sustainability at the Third Annual Great Green Gala from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.
The program will feature dinner, beer, wine and door prize packages.
This year’s guest of honor is Marcy Hamilton, deputy executive director/senior planner for Southwest Michigan Planning Commission.
Tickets are $50. Table sponsorships are available for $500.
Ribbon cutting for ministry center
BENTON HARBOR — Seven months after breaking ground on a new facility, First Church of God is hosting the ribbon cutting for the new Ministry Center from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Construction began in March on the 9,000-square-foot building with a gymnasium.
The new building will allow for more room to host the congregation, as well as a touch point for the community.
First Church of God, with locations in St. Joseph and Stevensville, has had a presence in Benton Harbor since it absorbed the former Benton Heights Church of God in 2010.
