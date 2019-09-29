Manufacturing Day to hold several events
STEVENSVILLE — The seventh annual Manufacturing Day returns to Southwest Michigan on Oct. 4.
Three events will take place at the same time, as the 2019 local Manufacturing Day event has been restructured to provide junior and senior career and technical education students the chance to show their academic programs and facilities to local employers.
There will be a networking lunch to follow the tours.
Manufacturing Day is a national event to bring together manufacturers, students, teachers, parents, job seekers and other community members to showcase modern manufacturing technology and careers.
To learn more about the national movement, visit www.mfgday.com.
Women’s Business Center to offer new class
BENTON HARBOR — The Women’s Business Center at Cornerstone Alliance is adding a new series of classes to its fall schedule.
Marketing Mondays will cover an array of topics and is designed to help small business owners create a marketing strategy.
Series topics include “Owning Your Social Media Presence,” “Boosting vs. Facebook Ads,” “Improve Your Google Ranking (SEO),” “Google Me,” and much more.
Classes will be offered every Monday from 3-5 p.m. at the Cornerstone Alliance offices on Main Street in Downtown Benton Harbor. Classes begin Monday and continue until Oct. 21.
A second round of classes will be held at 60 Water St. in South Haven every Monday from 2-4 p.m. starting on Nov. 4 until Nov. 25. Registration cost per class is $15, or you can attend all four classes with the Marketing Mondays Series Pass for $50. Registration is available online.
Items for Business Meetings can be emailed to business@TheHP.com or mailed to The Herald-Palladium, attention: Business, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085.