Round Barn to host business forum
BARODA — Michigan’s Great Southwest Sustainable Business Forum will host a Green Drinks networking event at Round Barn Brewery & Public House on Jan. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Farmers by trade, Round Barn owners know what it means to cultivate sustainable ingredients and relationships. They are certified by the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program.
Kinexus to host public speaking workshop
BENTON HARBOR — The Kinexus Leadership Academy is holding a six-hour interactive workshop on becoming a better speaker.
Guest speaker Brian Lam will take participants through a series of exercises to conquer fears and become a stronger presenter.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Michigan Works Training Center at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor.
This workshop will strengthen public speaking and presentation skills of participants through an engaging, activity-based training. The cost of the training is $500 a person and lunch will be provided.
For more information about the Kinexus Leadership Academy or to register, visit LeadSWMI.org.
