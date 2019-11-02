Green Gala planned at Heritage Museum
ST. JOSEPH — Michigan’s Great Southwest Sustainable Business Forum will celebrate its work and local sustainability at the Third Annual Great Green Gala from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.
The program will feature dinner, beer, wine and door prize packages.
This year’s guest of honor is Marcy Hamilton, deputy executive director/senior planner for Southwest Michigan Planning Commission.
Tickets are $50. Table sponsorships are available for $500.
