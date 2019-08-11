Livery to host business forum
BENTON HARBOR — Michigan’s Great Southwest Sustainable Business Forum will host a Green Drinks networking event at The Livery from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 21.
The Livery is a craft brewery located in the Benton Harbor Arts District that features 16 craft beers and two real ales on tap. They are known for serving locally sourced food, including spent-grain pizza and making sustainability practices as much a part of its business as the craft beer it brews.
