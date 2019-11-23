New Heights CCDA to host Reverse Giving Tuesday
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Instead of asking for community support, New Heights CCDA is giving back for Reverse Giving Tuesday.
This year, instead of asking for donations, each facet of New Heights CCDA will sponsor a different Reverse Giving Tuesday program.
Community Food Network, the food co-op arm, will put together welcome kits for Emergency Shelter Services.
New Heights Auto Services will provide free oil changes to 20 community veterans.
The Benton Heights Community Development Council, in conjunction with Spectrum Health, will also host a free community dinner at First Church, Benton Heights Campus.
St. Joseph Dermatology to hold ribbon cutting
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Dermatology & Vein Clinic is holding a ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening of its new location along Niles Avenue.
The ribbon cutting is at 2 p.m. today at 2900 Niles Ave. in St. Joseph. An open house will begin immediately after and run until 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.university-dermatology.com or call 269-428-5199.
