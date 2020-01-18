Southwest Michigan Horticultural Days returns
BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Michigan Grape Society and Michigan State University Extension in partnership with Lake Michigan College will host the annual Southwest Michigan Horticultural Days conference Feb. 5-6 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave. in Benton Township.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. both days and all educational sessions begin at 9 a.m.
Discussion of production issues will be led by MSU Extension agents, fruit growers and university researchers. There will be educational sessions on tree fruits, vegetables, blueberries and grapes on both days. A new session on hemp production will also be offered this year.
Registration cost is $65 per person. Mail registration to: Michigan Grape Society, P.O. Box 151, Baroda, MI 49101, Attention: Allen Zelmer.
Make checks payable to Michigan Grape Society. For registration information only, call Allen Zelmer at 269-870-5265.
To view program details of specific presentations, go to canr.msu.edu/swmrec (look under Resources and Reports). Online registration for credit card payment is available at https://michigan grapesociety.simpletix.com. Credit card payment will also be accepted at the door.
