Sustainable business forum on energy
BENTON HARBOR — Michigan’s Great Southwest Sustainable Business Forum will host a forum on leadership and financing of climate action and energy efficiency from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Berrien County Conference Center.
Featured speakers include Mark LaCroix, executive vice president of Natural Capital Partners, and Bali Kumar, CEO of Lean & Green Michigan, LLC.
LaCroix will discuss the state of corporate and institutional climate action in the U.S. and abroad, as well as the business for carbon neutrality.
Kumar will introduce local decision-makers to property assessed clean energy, which helps building owners retrofit existing buildings or build new ones to maximize energy efficiency.
The forum is at 2149 E. Napier Ave. in Benton Harbor.
Library hosting chamber event
HARTFORD — The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Chamber After Hours event on at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Hartford Public Library.
The guest speakers will be Mick Middaugh and Nick Culp of Entergy. They will hold a presentation regarding the Palisades Power Plant.
This is an open event and light refreshments will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to reserve a seat with the library by Sept. 13.
Those interested can contact the chamber by email at hartfordmichamber@gmail.com or the library at 269-621-3408.
