Sustainable business forum on energy
BENTON HARBOR — Michigan’s Great Southwest Sustainable Business Forum will host a forum on leadership and financing of climate action and energy efficiency from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Berrien County Conference Center.
Featured speakers include Mark LaCroix, executive vice president of Natural Capital Partners, and Bali Kumar, CEO of Lean & Green Michigan, LLC.
LaCroix will discuss the state of corporate and institutional climate action in the U.S. and abroad, as well as the business for carbon neutrality.
Kumar will introduce local decision-makers to property assessed clean energy, which helps building owners retrofit existing buildings or build new ones to maximize energy efficiency.
The forum is at 2149 E. Napier Ave. in Benton Harbor.
