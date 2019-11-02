Business people

UFCU names BH branch manager
BENTON HARBOR — United Federal Credit Union has named Michael Fernandez as branch manager of its Benton Harbor location at 724 E. Napier Ave.
Fernandez brings more than five years of experience providing leadership and management of diverse cross-functional teams, including serving as customer relations supervisor with Whirlpool Corp. from 2014 to 2018.
More recently, Fernandez has acted as manager of the member service center for UFCU in which he led negotiations and problem resolution. Fernandez attended Lake Michigan College.
Cornerstone official graduates from economic institute
BENTON HARBOR — Chris Frank, vice president of external affairs for Cornerstone Alliance, graduated from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute at the OU EDI fall session in Denver.
OU EDI is an intensive, 117-hour certificate program, which provides a broad spectrum of advanced education, specifically designed for economic development professionals.
Students typically take several years to complete the program through a series of intensive in-person or online courses.
