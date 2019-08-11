Cornerstone hires project manager
BENTON HARBOR — Cornerstone Alliance announced the hiring of Benton Harbor native Zachary Vaughn as project manager of physical and business development.
Among his duties at Cornerstone Alliance, Vaughn will be responsible for planning and finalizing physical development projects. He will assist with business attraction and expansion, and serve as a liaison between the public and private sectors in the community.
Prior to joining Cornerstone Alliance, Vaughn worked as the director of Youth Services for Kinexus’ Bridge Academy. He has a background in programming, community development, and business and workforce solutions.
UFCU names new branch manager
STEVENSVILLE – United Federal Credit Union appointed Cathy Fechner as branch manager of its Stevensville branch at 5611 Cleveland Ave.
As branch manager, Fechner will handle business development to promote corporate member engagement and positive public relations. She will also be tasked with maintaining the performance of the branch, selling services, and providing leadership and supervision to staff.
Fechner brings more than 17 years of experience with UFCU and its members in roles ranging from member service advisor to assistant branch manager and branch manager.
Prior to her new role, Fechner served as assistant branch manager at UFCU’s Stevensville location since 2014.
Prism employee earns designation
ST. JOSEPH – Chloe Borton, an environmental site assessment team leader for Prism Science and Technology, was recently designated a licensed professional geologist by the state of Indiana.
The designation documents a geologist’s education, experience, technical competence and ethical conduct in the professional consulting community.
Borton earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental geoscience from DePauw University in 2012 and started at Prism in 2014 as a project geologist.
Since her promotion to team leader in 2017, she has been responsible for a team of scientists involved in the development and performance of environmental site assessments for Prism’s offices in St. Joseph, Kalamazoo and South Bend.
