UFCU names Senior VP of HR
ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union has named Kimetha Firpo as senior vice president of human resources.
She brings more than 38 years of leadership and managerial experience.
Prior to joining United, Firpo served as SVP of HRIS and organizational development at MB Financial, and SVP of human resources with American Chartered Bank. She served as principal consultant at Rupert & Company, VP of account management at Ceridian/Work Family Directions, and vice president at BMO Harris Bank.
Firpo holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology from the University of Rochester, as well as a master’s degree in business administration from the Booth School of Business.
Local chosen as 2018 Auxiliarist of the Year
ST. JOSEPH – Alison Gaye Blind of the 9th District-Western Region Holland Flotilla was selected in as the 2018 Auxiliarist of the Year.
Blind, a senior biologist at Prism Science & Technology, has been an auxiliarist since April 1997 and is dedicated to marine safety, environmental protection and recreational boating safety with the U.S. Coast Guard.
Blind arranged support for major regional marine invasive species events that educated over 5,750 recreational boaters and performed more than 300 recreational vessel checks.
She is a natural resources specialist for Prism’s St. Joseph and Kalamazoo offices.
Junior Achievement welcomes a new director
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana announced Jennifer Mitchell accepted the new director position of Berrien and Cass counties.
Mitchell has a background in advertising and marketing and has been part of the local Women’s Service League for eight years.
She will head the day-to-day operations in Berrien and Cass counties for development and fundraising andl be the main contact for those counties as well.
Items for Business People should be emailed to business@TheHP.com, faxed to 429-4398 or mailed to The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph MI 49085.