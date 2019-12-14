I&M names community affairs manager
SOUTH BEND — Lesley Odom was named the community affairs manager for the South Bend/Elkhart and Southwest Michigan areas for Indiana Michigan Power.
She serves as I&M’s primary community contact in the region.
Odom, a 23-year veteran of I&M, holds a degree in business administration from Indiana Tech and attended the basic economic development course at Ball State University in 2017.
Edgewater Resources adds to staff
ST. JOSEPH — Michael Meyers has joined Edgewater Resources as director of landscape architecture for the firm.
Meyers has more than 20 years of experience in the planning and design, with an emphasis on implementation of sustainable built landscapes, urban waterfront environments and high-end resort planning and design.
Prior to joining Edgewater Resources, Meyers spent 18 years with EDSA, a planning and architecture firm in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where he gained experience in luxury resort design.
In addition to his work in landscape architecture, Meyers is a U.S. Army veteran.
After an honorable discharge, Meyers attended Michigan State University and earned a bachelor of landscape architecture degree.
