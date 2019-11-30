Local auto technician gets national award
BUCHANAN — Brandon Pinette, an ASE certified automotive technician from Buchanan, was honored with a national achievement award as the Bosch/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year.
Fifty-three automotive professionals were recognized on Nov. 13 at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence held at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix.
The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE Certification tests from among the ranks of the approximately quarter million ASE certified professionals nationwide.
SJ agency wins international award
ST. JOSEPH — King Media recently won a crisis management award from PR News. This is the agency’s 25th international award since 2015.
King – a marketing, advertising, public relations and digital media agency with offices in St. Joseph, East Lansing and Grand Rapids – was recognized at the PR News Agency Elite Luncheon in New York in November.
The first-place award, along with an honorable mention in integrated communications, recognizes King Media’s work with Grand Haven Area Public Schools.
King Media serves as GHAPS’ communication and marketing team, handling everything from public relations and crisis communication to strategic marketing and advertising in support of district goals.
Items for Business People should be emailed to business@TheHP.com, faxed to 429-4398 or mailed to The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph MI 49085.