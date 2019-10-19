Collins, Smith named to Ag Law Council
ST. JOSEPH — Foster Swift attorneys Allison Collins and Stephen Smith were named to the Council of the Agricultural Law Section for the State Bar of Michigan (SBM).
As an attorney, Collins assists agricultural clients with environmental issues, commercial disputes, and insurance litigation matters. Collins was elected in 2019 to the Council of the Environmental Law Section for the State Bar of Michigan as well.
Smith practices in the firm’s St. Joseph office, where he assists farmers and farm families with a spectrum of real estate and property matters, including agricultural land use, contracts and property taxes.
Wightman hires five for BH office
BENTON HARBOR — Wightman added five new hires to its Benton Harbor office.
• Rich Hutchinson of St. Joseph, joined Wightman’s Benton Harbor office as a field service technician. With more than seven years of experience in outdoor recreation and safety, he is assisting the survey team. Hutchinson holds a bachelor of science degree in physical education from Grand Valley State University.
• Dakota Goodman of South Bend, was hired as a field service technician in the Wightman Benton Harbor survey office. He has five years of experience in landscape management. Goodman attended Ivy Tech Community College.
• Jerry Joanis of St. Joseph, joined the Wightman survey team as a field service technician and is based in the Benton Harbor office. His background includes more than 30 years of graphic design and printing experience.
• Brian Piasecki of Berrien Springs, joined the Wightman survey team as a field service technician based in the company’s Benton Harbor office. He has four years of experience in security and is a soldier in the U.S. Army Reserves infantry division. He holds an associate of arts degree in criminal justice from Lake Michigan College.
• Stephanie Bean of Benton Harbor, joined Wightman as a survey project coordinator in the Benton Harbor office. She brings 14 years of survey experience to the position having worked as a land description specialist and bookkeeper for the Berrien County GIS department. She holds an associate of arts degree in liberal arts from Lake Michigan College.
Items for Business People should be emailed to business@TheHP.com, faxed to 429-4398 or mailed to Business People, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph MI 49085.