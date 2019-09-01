1st Source names banking managers
ST. JOSEPH — 1st Source Bank promoted Melissa Henning to manage the 1st Source banking center in downtown St. Joseph.
Henning earned a bachelors degree in business management from Purdue University. She is a part of the community reinvestment team within the bank and serves as the United Way Campaign co-chair in her community.
1st Source Bank also promoted Rebecca Spicer to manage the Hilltop Banking Center in St. Joseph.
Spicer earned a bachelors degree in communications from Eastern Michigan University. She is active with the Cornerstone Alliance Women’s Business Center Advisory Council and serves as lead for her community’s Small Business Day efforts.
Wightman hires three
BENTON HARBOR — Wightman hired three staff members to its environmental team of professionals in its Benton Harbor and Kalamazoo offices.
Logan Jones of St. Joseph joined Wightman as an environmental biologist and is based in Wightman’s Benton Harbor office. He interned at Wightman for two years while he obtained a bachelor of science degree in national resource management from Grand Valley State University.
Christopher Gothberg of Portage, joins the Wightman’s environmental team in the Benton Harbor office as an environmental specialist. He holds a bachelor of science degree in environmental analysis and resource management from Western Michigan University.
Marc Hatton of Kalamazoo was hired as a project manager for the environmental team in Wightman’s Kalamazoo office. He earned a bachelor of science degree in field hydrogeology from Western Michigan University.
Abonmarche announces hirings
BENTON HARBOR — Abonmarche, an architecture and civil engineering firm, had seven recent hirings and promotions.
Hans Musser joined Abonmarche as a project surveyor. He has 25-plus years of experience in the industry and worked in the Ohio and Indiana area.
Jeff Weaver began employment with Abonmarche as a project manager and will be supporting the Fort Wayne, Ind. area. He is a professional engineer and brings 25-plus years of civil engineering project management experience to Abonmarche.
Paul Wunderlich is a civil engineer and serves as a staff engineer for Abonmarche. He has had experience in drafting, design and construction site and bridge inspection in Indiana and Illinois.
Luke Szot joined Abonmarche as a project engineer. Some projects he was involved in were the widening and resurfacing of highways, drainage modifications and traffic signal installations.
Crystal Welsh joined Abonmarche with nearly 20 years of experience in planning and municipal government.
Tom Runkle joined Abonmarche as a landscape architect. He has 16 years of experience in landscape architecture as a designer, project manager and construction administrator.
Max Rehlander is a professional engineer and filled the role as project engineer at Abonmarche. He has experience in transportation and storm sewer design, primarily working on Indiana Department of Transportation projects.
UFCU names Holland branch manager
HOLLAND — United Federal Credit Union named Lindsey Williams as branch manager of its Holland North branch at 12540 Riley St. in Holland.
As branch manager, Williams will maintain the performance of the branch and providing leadership to staff.
Prior to her role at UFCU, Williams served as branch service manager at Huntington National Bank since February 2019. She served as manager of branch experience at Advia Credit Union beginning in 2016, as well as branch manager at Advia beginning in 2011.
