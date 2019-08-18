Honor Credit Union promotes Cole
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union has promoted Eddy Cole as the next assistant vice president of information technology.
With a bachelor’s degree in Information technology from Central Michigan University, Cole has experience working as a network and systems administrator and been with Honor since 2014.
Along with leading his team, Cole will assist in partnering with third-party technology vendors to develop strong relationships.
Originally from Lakeview, Cole has lived in St. Joseph since 2014 with his wife, Heather, and their dog.
