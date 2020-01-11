Adams named VP of finance at Honor Credit Union
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union hired Dustin Adams as vice president of finance.
As part of this role, Adams will manage the finance, accounting and business intelligence teams. He currently resides in Osceola, Ind., with his wife, 3-year-old son and cat.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and his MBA from Indiana University. Adams also holds CFA and CPA certifications, both which will assist him in his role with the credit union.
