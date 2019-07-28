Wightman welcomes new hires
BENTON HARBOR — Seven professionals have joined Wightman and Associates at the Benton Harbor, Kalamazoo and Allegan offices.
Brad Gagnon of Kalamazoo, joins the Wightman Benton Harbor office as a civil engineer associate. He has worked in the engineering field for over three years as an engineering technician. He holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Western Michigan University.
Melanie Zondag of Grand Rapids returns to Wightman as an engineer in the company’s Allegan office. She interned at Wightman as an engineering inspector and has experience as a laboratory technician and engineering intern. She holds a bachelor of science degree in geological engineering from Michigan Technological University.
Brian Aguilera of Jenison joins the Wightman Allegan office as a civil engineer associate. He has experience as a civil engineering in training focusing on traffic analysis and studies, road design and cost estimating. He has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of New Mexico.
Shana Boynton of Berrien Springs will serve as engineering field service technician in the Wightman Benton Harbor office. She has been a project manager and geotechnical properties technician during her engineering career. She earned a bachelor of science degree in geology from Lake Superior State University.
Aaron Curtis of Wyoming, Mich., was hired as an engineering field service technician survey crew member based in the Wightman Allegan office. His experience includes being a civil engineering technician, civil field technician and inspector. He has a bachelor of science degree in construction management from Ferris State University.
Derek Miller of Kalamazoo joins the Wightman Kalamazoo office as a civil engineer. He has five years of civil engineering experience with a focus on site design and municipal engineering. He has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from WMU.
Kyle Owen of Mattawan returns to Wightman as a civil engineer associate in the Allegan office. He served as a Wightman intern completing inspections and materials testing. He has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from WMU.
Honor names community assistant VP
ST. JOSEPH — Honor Credit Union hired Kelsey Cheyne, who will take on the role of community assistant vice president for the St. Joseph, Stevensville and Harbor Country areas.
Cheyne currently resides in Benton Harbor, where she has lived for the past six years. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University, Cheyne began working for a nonprofit organization as a campaign manager and the director of marketing and sales in the hospitality industry.
The community assistant vice president, Cheyne will be involved in supporting community organizations and building business partnerships.
UFCU hires market manager
ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union promoted Jodie Kitchell as its new regional market development manager.
Kitchell has more than eight years of experience working at UFCU, ranging from assistant manager member sales and services to branch manager.
In her new role with UFCU, Kitchell will identify and recruit new members in both new and existing markets. Kitchell previously served as branch manager at UFCU’s St. Joseph location.
UFCU names SJ branch manager
ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union appointed Wendy Hubbard as branch manager of its St. Joseph branch.
As branch manager, Hubbard will be responsible for business development to promote corporate member engagement and public relations. She will be tasked with maintaining the performance of the branch, selling products and services, and providing leadership and supervision to staff.
Hubbard brings more than six years of experience working at UFCU and its members in roles ranging from teller to branch manager. Hubbard previously served as branch manager at UFCU’s Benton Harbor location.
