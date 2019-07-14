Account manager earns industry certification
STEVENSVILLE — Noreen Soos, of CE Competitive Edge LLC, earned the certification of certified advertising specialist administered by the Promotional Products Association International.
Soos is an account manager at Competitive Edge and has been with the company for eight years. She joined the Stevensville company in January 2011.
The PPAI is considered the largest international not-for-profit association for more than 16,000 members of the $24 billion promotional products industry.
